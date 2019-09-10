Waverly Rail Trail closed for bridge sealing
The Waverly Rail Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to 7 a.m on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Volunteers from the 2019 Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way Day of Caring will be sealing the bridges on the trail. Maintenance and volunteer vehicles will be on the trail during this time, please obey “closed” signs and barricades.
Please contact Waverly Leisure Services if you have any questions.
Airport commission meets Sept. 12
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building.
This meeting is open to the public.