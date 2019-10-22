Come to the Waverly Area Veterans Post from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 24 to meet and greet the following City of Waverly council and mayoral candidates: Councilwoman-at-large Edie Waldstein, Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer, Ward 2 candidate Kris Glaser, and mayoral candidate Dean Soash.
These candidates are committed the continued growth of Waverly. They are also committed to making Waverly a better place to live, raise a family, and enjoy all of the quality of life amenities Waverly and the surrounding area has to offer.
Come and enjoy light refreshments and share your comments and concerns with the candidates.
We look forward to your presence and time of sharing.