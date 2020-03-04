The Waverly City Council approved a three-year contract with the city’s unionized employees and the police officers during Monday’s meeting.
Abby Meester, human resources manager for the city, said both contracts with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288 will have a 3% wage increase over the term of the agreement. She said that on the city contract, there were some changes made to include her department in the grievance procedure.
“Other than that, it was pretty easy negotiation,” Meester said.
City Administrator James Bronner added there will be out-of-pocket increases with the health insurance, as well.
“Everybody sees that 3%, they panic,” Bronner said. “It’s not 3% at all. It will cut down substantially with the out-of-pocket insurance that the employees will be taking on.”
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider asked if there would be any contingencies if the city gets into a revenue bind. Bronner said there isn’t.
The negotiation with the police unit — the IBEW represents both the city workers and the police — was somewhat more involved. Under a recent state law, most public employees can only negotiate wages and insurance, while public safety entities can bargain over working conditions and other items.
Meester said the police officers’ insurance payments would increase from 10% of the total premium to 12%.
“We were able to negotiate taking out a lot of insurance information, which locked us in a little bit,” Meester said. “We have some flexibility in there now to make some changes that will allow us to be hopefully proactive with controlling costs in the future.”
She added that language over bereavement leave was changed to match what was in the employee handbook for the other city employees.
Both contracts passed on 4-1 votes, with Schneider dissenting. Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen and Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore were absent.