Note: Starting with this edition, Waverly Newspapers will brief the readers by mentioning other action items taken up that have not been covered with a full story.
As the Waverly City Council discussed separately the purchase of a Gehl AL750 compact wheel loader, they approved the rest of the consent calendar unanimously. Those items include:
• The purchase of a 2020 Massey Ferguson 7720S 4WD Tractor with Cab for the Public Services Department from Deike Implement of Waverly for $105,798.
• Set the following public hearings for plans, specifications, forms of contracts and estimated costs for the following: Airport Obstruction Removal 2020 project for Feb. 17, Fourth Street and 10th Street Southwest and 20th Street Northwest improvement projects for March 2 in two separate hearings, and Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 for March 16.
• Pay requests from the following: Snyder & Associates for the Fourth Street Southwest project for $35,781.75 and for the 10th Street Southwest project for $21,700.50; Midland GIS Solutions for GIS data collection 2019 for $25,000; Mätt Construction for the Waverly Exchange Building renovation for $3,133.09; WHKS & Co. for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project for $11,231.04 and for the Business 218 North resurfacing project for $903.50; Steege Construction Inc. for the new Waverly Senior Housing Building project for $196,013.50; and AHTS Architects for the senior housing project for $3,000. The latter two payments are paid by the Waverly Senior Housing account.
• Class C liquor licenses for the Waverly Area Veterans Post, Joe’s Knight Hawk and Tapatio Mexican Grill
• Class E liquor license for the Casey’s General Store at 1032 Fourth St. SW, as well as an ownership update for that store.
• Cash disbursements for December 2019.
The council also heard from Chad Regnier of Williams & Company P.C. about the city’s Fiscal Year 2019 audit. He said the audit was clean and the city is in good financial standing, but said there are some need to understand the city’s internal controls.
“We don’t put an opinion on the internal controls,” Regnier said. “That’s now how we operate.”
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider asked about the material weaknesses, which were noted in the audit summary. Regnier said the city would post journal entries on those weaknesses.
“Basically, it’s an unattainable standard,” he said. “One journal entry, you’re going to have that standing. Our firm audits between 75 to 100 governmental entities in a year, and I can probably count on one hand the number that does not have that finding.”
The full audit document is available for view in the city clerk’s office at Waverly City Hall.
Additionally, the city approved a lease agreement with Lonnie L. Even for 8.87 acres of tillable land within the airport safety zone for $225 per acre. He owns the remainder of the surrounding land after purchasing it from CLAN Properties.
The council also reviewed some of the policies and procedures, with Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow suggesting several edits, mainly for clarity. A resolution will be crafted for a future meeting.
The next business meeting for the council was originally scheduled for Feb. 3, but because that date is also the Iowa Caucuses, the council approved its move to Feb. 10.
The council then approved the reappointment of Bob Cousin and Butch Kehe to the board of appeals with terms ending Jan. 20, 2025, and approved the reassignment of three council liaisons — At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe to the Heritage Days Committee, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen to the Historical Preservation Commission and Ward 4 Councilman Kris Glaser to the Golf Course Commission.
Toward the end of the meeting, Mayor Adam Hoffman addressed complaints made over the sound on the Waverly Newspapers’ Facebook Live feed of the meeting.
“It’s not tied into our audio system,” Hoffman said. “It’s solely dependent on what that phone (a Samsung Galaxy S8 that is owned by this writer) picks up from the speaker in here. It still works a little bit.”