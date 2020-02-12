The Waverly City Council approved unanimously a resolution on Monday to update its rules of procedures, which include many clarifications to make proceedings run more smoothly.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow brought up during the Jan. 20 meeting the fact that when the previous council agreed to the document, succeeding councils would amend or change the rules as they see fit. He presented several items he wanted to see edited, which City Attorney Bill Werger incorporated into the script.
In a phone interview prior to the meeting, Drenkow said the suggested edits were mostly to clear up the language for the document.
“There really weren’t changes to what had been made before,” Drenkow said. “It was just clarifying when council meetings would be postponed because of holidays and tightened that language up, whenever the city was declaring a holiday, when city offices weren’t open because of a holiday and a council meeting fell on that date, the council meeting would be delayed also.
“There was nothing in there that was really substantive. It was making things a little bit clearer than what had been in there before.”
He gave another example of adding agenda items for each meeting. For the most part, the mayor and city administrator would consult with each other to craft the agenda.
Members of the council can suggest items to be placed on the agenda, but if the mayor believes an item is inappropriate, the member must get written support from a second member to get it approved for the agenda. Drenkow’s addition to that rule states that once that is done, the mayor must have it included.
“I wanted to make it clear that there are two people who wanted the item on the agenda, it was no longer to the discretion of the mayor that item be on the agenda or not, but it would be required to be on the agenda,” he said. “It implied that in the original rules, but it didn’t specifically state that.
“It wasn’t a change of what was in there. It was to make the language clearer, so it was a little bit more certain of what would actually happen.”
Another important change in the document is the code reference to a procedure to remove elected officials. In the original version, which was agreed upon April 16, 2018, it referred to the future June 12, 2018, adoption of the steps as an ordinance, with the new version referring to Section 7.8 of the Waverly City Code and Ordinance 1045.
As reported in June 2018, elected or appointed officials can be expelled due to repeated malicious, unfounded criticisms of the city or any official or employee; repeated and intentional libelous or slanderous conduct; misuse, abuse or theft of city property; and anything else that would erode public confidence in those representing the city.
Also, elected officials can be removed for having four or more unexcused absences within a 12-week period, habitual tardiness, failure to attend or participate in an assigned committee or act as a council liaison, and repeated refusals to vote on measures without an existing conflict of interest.
Drenkow’s work to make the edits was recognized by several council members when Monday’s resolution was adopted. Also, he’s been known to parse wordings of some ordinances and resolutions throughout his first term on the council, as he was elected in 2017 after former councilman Wes Gade decided not to seek re-election.
Drenkow was asked if his tendencies were due to his background as a lawyer or if he was ever a newspaper editor. He laughed at the latter part of the question.
“It’s probably more of the attorney in me,” he said. “I try not to wordsmith other people’s things, because a lot of that is just style.
“If there’s some things in a document that aren’t clear to me, I’m going to assume that they’re unclear to other people, too. I just want to make sure that we’re all in the same page with this language. It’s not open to interpretation. The language is specific to what’s happening.
“I always get annoyed when people do that with my work, especially when it’s something that’s simply stylistic and not really have an effect on what the meaning is.”