A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call (Bagelmann, Payne, Dane, French, Garner, Gritters, Huser, Olson, Solheim)
C. Approval of Agenda
1. March 5, 2020
D. Approval of Minutes
1. February 6, 2020
E. Public Hearing
1. Rezoning Request for Properties located at Parcel ID 1006400005, Parcel ID 1006400002 and Parcel ID 1006400013
F. Regular Business
1. Annexation Request for the Property located at Parcel ID 1006400005
2. Plat of Survey for the proposed Parcel “UU”
3. Plat of Survey for the proposed Parcel “X”
4. Special Use Permit Request for 1661 3rd St. SW, Waverly, IA
G. Old Business
H. New Business
I. Adjournment