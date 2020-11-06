The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the Board of Adjustment is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Zoning Administrator and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 5 Board members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the Zoning Administrator or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call (Lampe, Brandt, Charlson, Juhl, Nelson)
C. Approval of Agenda
1. November 9, 2020
D. Approval of Minutes
1. September 14, 2020
E. Public Hearing.
1. Review Variance request for 114 12th Street NE, Waverly, IA
F. Regular Business
1. Review Special Provisional Use request for 313 Timberwood Drive, Waverly, IA
G. Old Business
H. New Business
I. Adjournment