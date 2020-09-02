The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Waverly mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Zoning Administrator and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The nine Commission members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the Zoning Administrator or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call (Bagelmann, Payne, Benschoter, Dane, French, Garner, Huser, Olson, Solheim)
C. Approval of Agenda
1. September 3, 2020
D. Approval of Minutes
1. August 6, 2020
E. Public Hearing.
F. Regular Business
1. Review Plat of Survey for Parcel H & Parcel I in Parcel C.
G. Old Business
H. New Business
I. Adjournment