During the Dec. 7 meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser announced he would be stepping down in the coming summer due to his recent hire with a Des Moines-area employer.
On Monday, the Waverly City Council mulled how it would fill his seat when he officially leaves May 31. The choices are to either appoint someone to serve in that seat until the municipal-school election Nov. 2 or hold a special election June 1 to fill the final 2½ years of Glaser’s term.
An informal consensus of the council determined how they would fill the seat would depend on how much interest is generated for it. City officials plan to make a call for candidates for the seat, and if only one volunteers, he or she would be appointed; otherwise, the city would hold the special election.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said this method was done in the past, where the city would have a deadline for residents to express interest in a vacancy.
“If there were more than one at that point, the council made a decision to either have the special election or to appoint,” Kangas said. “I think our code says we have the ability to appoint or call for a special election.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen recalled when he, now-former Ward 1 Councilman Dan Lampe and another person expressed interest in that seat when Lampe was elected to the council. At that time, the council decided to go with the election route rather than appointment.
The last time the city had a council vacancy was in 2013, when the late Gary Boorom passed away, which opened the at-large seat he had for several years. A special election was held Dec. 17, but no one gained the 50%-plus-one majority.
In the runoff, Edith Waldstein won when her write-in campaign surpassed former Mayor Bob Brunkhorst and John Campbell on Jan. 14, 2014. She won re-election in 2015, but lost her bid for a second full term in 2019 to current Councilman Matthew Schneider.
City Clerk Carla Guyer advised the council that if they would make an appointment, it would need to be done within 60 days of Glaser’s exit, or by July 30. However, that seat would be placed on the November ballot to fill the vacancy for the last two years of the term.
But if there is a special election, the winner of that vote would continue to serve through Dec. 31, 2023, which was the scheduled expiration of Glaser’s time, as well as the end of the term for Schneider and Ward 4’s Heather Beaufore.
If a Ward 2 vacancy is put on the November ballot as part of an appointment prior to July 30, that seat would be voted alongside Wards 1, 3 and 5, currently held by Birgen, Kangas and Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, the at-large seat held by Ann Rathe, as well as the mayoral race. Council seats are four-year terms, while mayor is a two-year office.
On the other hand, if the council plans to appoint, Guyer said she must run an official announcement in Waverly Newspapers between four and 20 days prior to that meeting. If an election is preferred instead, the Bremer County Auditor’s Office needs a 32-day notice.
“What (Auditor Shelley Wolf) told me is the first Tuesday of June would be an election date, and Kris is done May 31,” Guyer said. “Therefore, June 1 would be the election date – or could be. It could be after that, otherwise, it’s the first Tuesday of the month for this year. It changes during a general election year.”
Rathe asked about when petitions would need to be filed for a June 1 election. Guyer “didn’t go that deep” into the calendar until she knew what the council planned.
However, she noted that given the 32-day window prior to the vote, Guyer guessed the deadline for signatures would be near the end of April. Petitions would need 13 eligible voters within Ward 2 to have signed them, according to Guyer.
Drenkow read from the current election code that petitions need to be submitted not less than 47 days before the election date.
“It’s a short campaign season,” Rathe said.
“A short campaign and short for early voting, as well, when it’s a special election,” Mayor Adam Hoffman added. “Keep that in mind as well.
“I would say it doesn’t hurt right now for people, you can go out and get the nomination affidavit paperwork. If you’re interested in running for that vacancy, it’s not going hurt you to get nomination papers and start doing it now. Anyone who wants to run for City Council seats – or this seat – you can start collecting your signatures now for this fall.”