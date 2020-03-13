The City of Waverly has been and will continue to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak both nationwide as well as within the State of Iowa. At this time the city does not expect to temporarily discontinue any services. City staff are working on plans for the continuation of critical city services going forward should an outbreak occur here.
Below is what we currently know:
• The Iowa Department of Public Health has noted that there is not a known community spread of the COVID-19 in Iowa and is not making any recommendations to cancel planned events and mass gatherings at this time
• There are currently 16 confirmed cases – none in Bremer County or surrounding counties
• The City of Waverly recognizes that we are not the experts in this situation. We will depend on the guidance from the CDC, Iowa Public Health and Bremer County Public Health for guidance on our reactions
• President Trump has declared a National Emergency. All hospitals in the nation are required to start their Emergency Preparedness Plan. Different testing systems are being developed.
• We will continue to monitor the situation and send updates as needed
You can learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the following websites:
Center for Disease Control and Preventions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Iowa Department of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
Bremer County Public Health: https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/departments/health_department/index.php
You can also dial 2-1-1 by phone for more information.