As the weather improves, the Waverly Bark Park will continue to be used by dog owners on a regular basis. This is the reminder that the park rules are in place to protect all users, canine and human.
Additionally, the most important rule is to have your dog immunized. The state of Iowa requires rabies and distemper shots for all dogs. We highly recommend Bordetella and a fecal screen on a regular basis. This will protect your dog as well as other users of the park.
• Dogs must be at least 4 months old to use the park. Dogs in heat should not use the park.
• Humans must be 8 years of age to enter the park and 15 years of age to bring a dog to the park. Dogs and younger children can’t be supervised adequately at the same time. When in the facility, humans must control their dogs at all times.
• Owners are responsible for picking up after their dogs. Failure to do so could result in a fine and loss of the privilege to use the facility. Dog bags are available at the park or bring a grocery bag when you visit the park.
• Dog treats and human food should not be brought into the park. Give your dog a treat after the visit.
Safety is important to all users of the Waverly Bark Park, human and canine. Remember to have all your shots up to date, be of age to enter the dog park and to always pick up after your dog.
For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.