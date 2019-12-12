All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas.
There will be no garbage picked up on Tuesday or Wednesday. Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 23. Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26.
City offices will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Wednesday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.