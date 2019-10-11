“City/School Ballots are in and Absentee Voting has begun!” reports Shelley Wolf, Bremer County Auditor.
The first combined regular City-School election will be held in Iowa on Nov. 5 with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee voting began Monday, Oct. 7 and will be available until 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Absentee voting can be done in person or by mail. Voters must vote in the county in which they reside.
For Absentee Voting, voters are not required to show ID. However, an ID Number must be provided on the Absentee Ballot Request Form. Acceptable ID Numbers are one of the following three: 1) Iowa Driver’s License Number; 2) Iowa Non-Operator ID Number; 3) Four-Digit Voter PIN from Voter ID Card. Only voters who do not have an Iowa Driver’s License Number or Iowa Non-Operator ID Number will have received or can request a Voter ID Card.
In person voting in Bremer County is being conducted in the Courthouse, 415 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly, on the first floor in the meeting room east of the Treasurer’s Office. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Friday, Oct. 25, Friday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 4, in which office hours will be extended to 5 p.m.
To vote by mail, a written request fully completed and signed by the voter, must be submitted to the Auditor’s Office either in person, by mail, faxed or emailed. Original request forms for faxed or emailed requests must be followed by sending or delivering the original request form to the Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse before 8 p.m. on Election Day and it must be postmarked on or before Oct. 25, 2019 if sending the original request form in the mail.
Request forms are available a variety of places including the location where Absentee Voting is being conducted, in the Auditor’s office and on the Iowa Secretary of State and Bremer County websites. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to have it mailed to you is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 4 if returning them by mail. Postmarks are not always affixed by the Post Office, so mail your absentee ballot early enough so that it arrives by Election Day. Even if the ballot is postmarked on time, mailed ballots must also be received in the Election Office by the receipt deadline of noon, Tuesday, Nov. 12. Ballots received after the receipt deadline cannot be counted. Alternatively, voted absentee ballots may be hand delivered to the Auditor’s office in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day. If an Absentee Ballot is taken to the polling place on Election Day, it must be surrendered and a polling place ballot will be issued to be voted in the polling place.
Questions may be directed to the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at (319) 352-0340 or by emailing sularue@co.bremer.ia.us or swolf@co.bremer.ia.us .