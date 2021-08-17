Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf announced the filing period for candidates to have their name placed on the ballot in the upcoming City-School Election is fast approaching.
Nomination Papers will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, for the City and School District offices that will be on the Nov. 2 combined City-School Election ballot. The filing period will end at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Nomination Petitions and Affidavits of Candidacy cannot be filed before the filing period begins, nor after the filing period ends.
Nomination Papers from School Board Candidates must be filed in the office of the corresponding School Board Secretary’s Office and Nomination Papers from City Candidates must be filed in the Bremer County Auditor’s Office – with the exception of the City Sumner, whose Nomination Papers must be filed in the Sumner City Clerk’s Office.
To qualify as a candidate for School Board, one must be an eligible elector in the school district and director district (if any) at the time of the election.
To qualify as a candidate for a City office, one must be an eligible elector in the city and city ward (if any) at the time of filing nomination papers and at the time of the election.
An eligible elector is defined as a citizen of the United States, a resident of Iowa, at least 18 years old and may not be a convicted felon, be currently judged incompetent to vote by a court or claim the right to vote in any other place. An eligible elector does not have to be registered to vote.
Guides and forms are available in the Bremer County Auditor’s office in the Courthouse, 415 E. Bremer Ave., as well as in City Clerk and School Board Secretary’s offices. They also are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html.
Candidates may collect signatures at any time before the filing period ends then subsequently file the petition(s), along with the Affidavit of Candidacy in the appropriate filing office. Nomination Petition headings must be fully completed prior to collecting signatures, including which office is being sought and the geographic area the office serves.
The Affidavit of Candidacy must be completed, notarized and indicate whether or not the office is to fill a vacancy. The minimum number of signatures to be collected on Nomination Petitions for each position on the Nov. 2, 2021 combined City-School Election ballot are as follows:
School director districts: Denver 31, Janesville 20, Sumner-Fredericksburg 35, Tripoli 18, Wapsie Valley #2 10, Wapsie Valley #3 10, Wapsie Valley #5 10, Waverly-Shell Rock #1 50, Waverly-Shell Rock #4 50
Cities: Denver mayor 10, council 10; Frederika mayor 10, council 10; Janesville mayor 10, council 10; Plainfield mayor 10, council 10; Readlyn mayor 10, council 10; Sumner mayor 10, council 10; Tripoli mayor 10, council 10; Waverly mayor 53, Ward 1 10, Ward 3 10, Ward 5 11, At Large 53, Hospital Trustee 38
City and School elections are not affiliated with political parties. More information may be found on Bremer County’s website: https://www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/government/elections/index.php or by contacting the Bremer County Auditor’s office at 319-352-0340.