Bremer County Auditor, Shelley Wolf, announced Monday, Aug. 26, that the filing period for City and School District offices is now open.
Wolf explained that the process is very different now since there will not be a School Election held in September this year. Legislation combined the School Election with the City Election which will be held Nov. 5. With the change in how School and City Elections will be administered this fall, Wolf is sharing the specifics of the process of how candidates’ names are placed on the ballot in November.
To qualify as a candidate for a City office, a candidate must be an eligible elector in the city and city ward (if any) at the time of filing nomination papers and at the time of the election.
To qualify as a candidate for School Board, a candidate must be an eligible elector in the school district and director district (if any) at the time of the election.
An eligible elector is defined as a citizen of the United States, a resident of Iowa, at least 18 years old and may not be a convicted felon, be currently judged incompetent to vote by a court or claim the right to vote in any other place. An eligible elector does not have to be registered to vote.
Candidates Guides, Nomination Petitions and Affidavits of Candidacy are available in the Auditor’s office in the Courthouse, in Waverly, as well as in City Clerk and School Board Secretaries offices. They are also available on Bremer County’s website: www.bremer.co.ia.us and the Secretary of States website: www.sos.iowa.gov.
Candidates for a City and/or School office in Bremer County must collect signatures on Nomination Petitions then subsequently file that petition along with the Affidavit of Candidacy in the appropriate filing office. Nomination Petition headings must be completed prior to collecting signatures. Candidates must indicate which office is being sought and must also indicate the geographic area the office serves. The Affidavit of Candidacy must be fully completed and notarized. If the office is to fill a vacancy, it must be indicated on the Affidavit of Candidacy.
Nomination Petitions and Affidavits of Candidacy cannot be filed before the filing period begins nor after the filing period ends. The filing dates for the combined City/School Election Nov. 5 are: First day to file: 8 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26; Last day to file: Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
Nomination Petitions and Affidavits of Candidacy must be filed with the correct office during the filing period.
School Board Elections: File with the School Board Secretary.
City Elections: File with the County Auditor, except the City of Sumner Candidates will file with the Sumner City Clerk.
Candidates can collect signatures at any time before the filing period ends. Signature requirements for candidates wanting to run for office on November 5, 2019 are as follow:
BREMER COUNTY 2019 School Board Candidates Signature Requirements
District: Minimum #
Denver: 30
Janesville: 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg: 35
Tripoli: 18
Wapsie Valley #1: 10
Wapsie Valley #4: 10
Waverly Shell Rock #2: 50
Waverly Shell Rock #3: 50
Waverly Shell Rock #5: 50
BREMER COUNTY 2019 City Candidate Signature Requirements
City: Minimum for Mayor, Council
Denver: N/A, 10
Frederika: 10, 10
Janesville: 10, 10
Plainfield: 10, 10
Readlyn: 10, 10
Sumner: 10, 10
Tripoli: 10, 10
Minimums for Waverly:
Mayor 41, At-Large 42, Ward 2 10, Ward 4 10, Hospital Trustee 28
City and School elections are not affiliated with political parties. For more information on running for office, please contact the Bremer County Auditor’s office at (319) 352-0340.