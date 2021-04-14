The former site of the Washington Irving Elementary site is ready for development.
The school building fell casualty to the historic flood of 2008, and the city acquired the property in 2014 in order to complete the Dry Run Creek project, a large-scale flood mitigation upgrade in the northwest and southwest quadrants of town.
Since then, the city has used the location for staging during the redevelopment of Bremer Avenue.
But now that this is completed, the city is seeking proposals for redeveloping the parcel into affordable, multi-level residential housing, including two or three-story townhomes, according to an agenda memo by City Administrator James Bronner.
During Monday’s upcoming meeting, the City Council is expected to set May 3 as the date for a public hearing, and, pending approval, will move to rezone it accordingly. R-3 zoning guidelines allow horizontally attached residential housing, consisting of two-unit, three-unit or four-unit structures limited to two stories or condo units that are developed to be owner occupied.
Adjacent to a historic neighborhood, this site is a shovel-ready infill equipped with water and sanitary sewer connections, according to the agenda memo.
“Staff believes that now is the time to determine how the City should dispose of the property so that it can be developed for private use,” Bronner’s memo reads. “Staff believes that this parcel would be best suited for residential development.
“We often hear that Waverly has a great need for affordable and attainable housing. The cost of construction for housing has risen enormously in recent years. It is difficult to construct new single-family homes that are in fact affordable and attainable for many in our community.”
The Planning & Zoning and Economic Development commissions are in agreement with city staff that the triangular parcel, approximately 1.6 acres in size, is best suited for multi-family residential townhomes, according to the memo.
“The City of Waverly believes that this parcel presents a unique opportunity to create workforce housing in the downtown that is financially attainable for existing and new workforce,” according to records. “Financial incentives, including tax credits, may be available through the State of Iowa and the City may be willing to partner with a developer to provide a necessary local match in order to keep the new housing units affordable.”
Proposals will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Aug. 13, according to documents.
On Aug. 18, a joint committee consisting of three members from each P&Z and the Economic Development Commission will assist staff in the review of the proposals and make a recommendation.
Sept. 13 is set as the date for council consideration of the proposals.