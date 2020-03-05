Jo Porter will portray her great great grandmother Hannah Bunker Porter, of Centerville, during the Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable’s meeting on March 19.
A farmwife, Hannah and husband Phinehas settled in Appanoose county in 1855. Their oldest son, James, enlisted in Company I of the 3rd Iowa Cavalry on Feb. 23, 1864, at 18 years of age.
A few weeks after enlistment, James caught cold and then the measles. He remained with the 3rd when the unit was sent to Arkansas, and his health declined with pneumonia developing. James died in Adams Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, June 18, 1864, and was buried in Memphis.
Hannah will read excerpts from letters James wrote during his illness. She will reflect on the effects of the war on her family and others in the neighborhood.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo, between the Cedar River and parking ramp. Use the ramp entrance.
Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the Civil War. Check the Roundtable’s Facebook and website for further information: http://www.cvcwrt.org, facebook.com/CedarValleyCWR2016/.