Clarence was a stray in Bremer county and he went unclaimed back in April 2019. When his time was up, Waverly Pet Rescue took him in.
Clarence had been abused before we took him in and he required intensive training. His foster mom and dad did a wonderful job helping Clarence to be an adoptable dog.
Clarence was recently adopted into the perfect home for him. All that hard work by his foster mom and dad paid off, and Clarence is doing great in his forever home.
To see our adoptable cats and dogs, please go to our web-site: www.waverlypetrescue.com