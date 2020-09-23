WAVERLY – Clarksville Consolidated School District canceled the remainder of its varsity football season, the district announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
The decision stems from “low roster numbers,” as well as concern for player safety and well-being,” the district wrote.
Clarksville will have a JV-only schedule for the remainder of the season. There are currently two JV games already scheduled, and the district hopes to add one more.
“It is with mixed emotions that we send this message,” the district’s post reads. “... Thank you for your ongoing support of our players and staff.”
Clarksville plans to play a Junior High/JV doubleheader Sept. 28 in Maynard. Junior High is scheduled to kick off at 4:15 p.m., while the JV is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
The Indians were 0-4 through four games this season and were scheduled to host Turkey Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. That game has now been canceled.
According to Varsity Bound, Clarksville’s roster consists of 19 players. Eleven of those players are either freshman or sophomores.