Following an absence lasting for a few weeks, the Clarksville girls basketball team made a return to the top-15 in Class 1A in the final high school girls basketball rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Wednesday afternoon.
After being unranked three straight times as January flipped to February, the Indians are ranked No. 15 in their class, one spot below AGWSR.
The return comes after Clarksville went 3-0 after the past week, beating Dunkerton 41-30 on Feb. 6, Riceville 62-22 on Friday and Don Bosco 62-12 on Tuesday.
After stumbling with two losses to AGWSR and Springville in late January, Clarksville (18-3) has rebounded strongly, winning seven straight games.
After the Indians' regular season ended with the win over the Dons, Clarksville's postseason begins at 7 p.m. Thursday night with a home matchup with West Central (8-12) in the first round of the Class 1A regionals. The winner will advance to face the winner of Riceville vs. Nashua-Plainfield.
Meanwhile, for the second straight week, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls (17-2) are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, one spot below Ballard and one spot ahead of Lewis Central.
The Go-Hawks were ranked No. 9 in their class for a long stretch of the season but jumped three spots last week. They remained at No. 6 after going 2-0 over the past week with victories coming over Crestwood on Friday and over Charles City on Tuesday. W-SR is on a 17-game win streak dating back to Dec. 5.
Waverly-Shell Rock wraps up regular season play Friday night against West Delaware in Waverly.