Simply put, nothing was going Chloe Ross' way Thursday night.
Trying to bring the Clarksville girls basketball team back from a large deficit against East Buchanan, none of the Indians senior's shots were falling.
A 3-pointer that looked good rimmed out. Two open layup attempts that came after impressive post moves couldn't find the hole.
So when an offensive rebound fell into Ross' hands with Clarksville down two points with less than 2 minutes left, an opportunity for redemption was in her grasp.
Ross put the ball back up and got fouled by the Buccaneers in the process. The ball kissed against the backboard. Swish. And-1.
Her teammates swarmed her. The Clarksville crowd that had come alive in the fourth quarter was on its feet. And after Ross nailed the free throw to give the team the 52-51 lead, Clarksville's comeback was officially complete.
After a few more game-sealing free throws, Clarksville went on to win the game 58-44 over East Buchanan, the No. 11 team in Class 1A. The Indians improve to 13-3 this season.
"You can’t say enough positive things about Chloe," head coach Ross Timmermans said. "She’s kind of the oil that makes our engine go. She had two or three — just right at the rim — great moves, just didn’t finish. So to see her kind of help us get over the hump with that big and-1 was pretty telling of the type of career that she’s had."
It was a monumental win for a Clarksville team that has so much potential but has tripped a few times in January. After starting the season 10-1 and vaulting to the No. 5 spot in the Class 1A, the Indians have lost twice in the past two weeks, thus falling out of the rankings.
But Thursday's win over a ranked team, which may go down as the most important victory of the season, might just mean the Indians are finding their footing again. It would come at the perfect time, as the end of the regular season is just a week away.
"All season long, we’ve battled with injuries, battled with sicknesses, battled with foul trouble, battled with missed free throws," Timmermans said. "The girls just know that if they stay the course, and finally we’re healthy, finally there are no more illnesses and injuries — hopefully you want to be hitting your stride this time of the year."
For the majority of the game, it was looking like the Buccaneers would walk away with their fourth straight win. East Buchanan built a 19-15 lead after the first quarter, and the Indians went on to trail 32-26 at halftime.
Clarksville wasn't exactly being shut down — it was just that every time it made a basket, the Buccaneers answered with one of their own, often times a 3-pointer.
Clarksville was really in trouble late in the third, when East Buchanan senior Erica Hoffman made a layup to give her team a 41-33 lead.
But then the Indians made a 3-pointer, followed by a layup and an and-1 by Janet Borchardt, who was solid in the lane all evening. Senior Kori Wedeking blocked a shot at the end of the quarter to preserve Clarksville's 8-0 run, and the teams were tied at 41-41 heading into the fourth.
The teams went back and forth in the final period until Ross' and-1, and Borchardt and senior Emma Poppe both made key free throws to stave off an East Buchanan comeback.
Clarksville will be back in action Friday night at Iowa Star-North rival Tripoli.