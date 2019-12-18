Midway through the second quarter of the Clarksville girls basketball team's conference matchup with Tripoli on Tuesday night, an Indians guard crossed half court with the ball, turned to her left and fired a sharp chest pass.
No one was there to receive it. Well, one person was, but he was wearing black-and-white stripes.
The basketball smacked into the referee's stomach, fell to the hardwood and bounced feebly, still in play.
As all the players stood around and giggled, Clarksville head coach Ross Timmermans screamed, "Play it! Play it!" But Tripoli got to it first, and the Indians ended up with a turnover.
The gaffe was proof that the only way Clarksville was going to mess up was with self-enforced errors.
Outside of that turnover and a few others, the Indians were seamless again Tuesday, beating the rival Panthers (3-4) 64-32 for their fifth straight win.
No one has been able to truly challenge Clarksville — the sixth ranked team in Class 1A — as it has started the season 5-0 and is beating its opponents by an average margin of 38 points per game.
When asked what he's learned about his team so far, Timmermans praised the seniors.
"We’ve got a great group of seniors that have been together for a long time now," the coach said. "They lead us and point us in the right direction. They keep us going. They’re kind of the oil to our engine. We’ve had a lot of girls step up."
While the final score looks like a blowout, the tally at the end of the first quarter said otherwise.
Clarksville's offense that had been potent through four games was struggling to find good shots early, and Tripoli's stout defense was having its way.
After the first period, the Indians only led the Panthers by 1, 11-10.
"I think we were all kind of nervous," Clarksville senior Kori Wedeking said. "It’s the first time we’ve been pressed."
"I was happy to see our girls struggle a little bit," Timmermans said. "We haven’t faced a lot of adversity yet this season. Tripoli is a very strong, athletic squad, and we knew they were going to give us their best shot."
But after that first quarter, senior Chloe Ross gathered her teammates and coaches together and suggested a new plan.
“Hey, why don’t we try a 2-3 (zone)?" Ross asked.
Clarksville typically runs a 3-2 or 1-2-2 zone defense, but with the success Tripoli was having feeding senior Zoe Semelroth inside, Ross thought the adjustment might create more ball pressure.
She was correct.
Right when the second quarter began, the Indians bursted ahead on a 13-0 run. The 3-2 zone wreaked havoc on the Panthers' offense, which kept turning the ball over, leading to easy transition points for Clarksville.
Ross scored on a fast break layup. Emma Poppe scored an and-1 on a fast break layup. Then junior Cheyenne Behrends did what Poppe did a play later.
The floodgates where wide open, and when halftime came around, Clarksville was leading 36-16 and had outscored Tripoli 25-6 in the period.
After that, it wasn't hard to see why Clarksville is one of the top teams in the state.
"After a shaky start, I thought we picked it up defensively because at the end of the day, the best offense is a great defense," Timmermans said. "We got some layups and run outs, maybe a few and-1s to jump start us a little bit.
"We just weren’t moving the ball with any energy, and we weren’t moving defensively with any energy (in the first quarter). And the girls really picked it up in the second quarter."
By the time the game had reached the fourth quarter, Clarksville was leading by 30 points. It wasn't foreign territory for the Indians, who have blown out all their opponents so far and have grown used to playing with gigantic leads late.
But every minute of game time is valuable, and Timmermans doesn't take the foot off the gas pedal even when his team leads by a few dozen.
Case in point: in the last period, Clarksville had eight fouls, while Tripoli had one. The Indians were still playing aggressive basketball, trying to get steals and blocks.
"We focus on executing," the coach said. "We make sure we’re continuing to communicate because we teach these kids, ‘You don’t ever want to take your foot off the gas pedal.’ You play as hard as you can no matter what the score is or what time we’re at in the game."
Clarksville will look to make the record 6-0 when it hosts Colo-Nesco (5-2) on Friday.