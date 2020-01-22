Tuesday night brought another win for the Clarksville girls basketball team, a 67-35 victory over Janesville on the Shelly Sorensen Court in Janesville.
The Indians' sixth Iowa Star Conference win, which came in dominant fashion against the rival Wildcats, keeps them at the top of the conference, a game ahead of Riceville.
And yet, as the schools' boys teams took the court after the girls game was finished, Clarksville head coach Ross Timmermans' mind was on Monday night.
That was when Clarksville lost on the road at AGWSR 55-47, which ended a five-game win streak for the Indians.
For a team like No. 9 Clarksville, which boasts a season full of huge victories, to lose to an unranked team didn't sit right with Timmermans, nor did the way the Indians played. The loss required a wake-up call of sorts.
"We talked about what it means to them. What does the season mean to you? How are we going to get back on track?" the coach said. "We just talked about being resilient and making sure they understand the magnitude of this moment, the here and the now, each possession, because the little things make the biggest differences."
The conversations must have done wonders, because the Clarksville team that lost its second game Monday night looked completely different against Janesville on Tuesday.
The Indians burst ahead to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Wildcats 21-8 in the second, Clarksville had put together a 26-13 lead at halftime.
"The energy was just different," Timmermans said. "AGWSR controlled the energy last night (Monday), and I thought we controlled the energy tonight. We shot free throws better, we shot better as a team. We moved the ball better, we shared it better. Tonight was a complete 180 from last night."
For Timmermans and Co., the way the team played Tuesday must be a relief, as the season's most important stretch approaches.
On Saturday, Clarksville will face off with Springville (11-2), which was previously ranked No. 15 in Class 1A. Then, on Jan. 30, the Indians will host East Buchanan (10-4), ranked No. 8 in Class 1A.
To top it all, Clarksville plays Riceville on Feb. 7 in the last game of the regular season, a matchup Timmermans predicted might determine the winner of the conference.
"We’ve got three teams left on the regular season that have winning records," Timmermans said. "We’ve got to take care of business every time we step on the floor."