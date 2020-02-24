Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Timmermans talks to his team

Clarksville girls head coach Ross Timmermans talks to his team during a timeout on Jan. 30 in Clarksville.

 by REED KOUTELAS/sports@waverlynewspapers.com

The Clarksville girls basketball team’s strong season has come to a close.

Playing at Charles City Middle School on Friday night, the Indians (20-4) lost 67-64 to Saint Ansgar (20-2) in the Class 1A Region 3 semifinals.

It appeared Clarksville had the game in its hands throughout, as the team had a lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians led Saint Ansgar 19-17 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 35-31 lead, and the lead was even larger after the third quarter, 48-42.

But Clarksville struggled in the fourth, and Saint Ansgar took advantage. The Saints outscored in the Indians 25-16 in the final period to seal the three-point win.

Saint Ansgar advances to the regional championship, where it will face Central Elkader (21-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.