The Clarksville girls basketball team’s strong season has come to a close.
Playing at Charles City Middle School on Friday night, the Indians (20-4) lost 67-64 to Saint Ansgar (20-2) in the Class 1A Region 3 semifinals.
It appeared Clarksville had the game in its hands throughout, as the team had a lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians led Saint Ansgar 19-17 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 35-31 lead, and the lead was even larger after the third quarter, 48-42.
But Clarksville struggled in the fourth, and Saint Ansgar took advantage. The Saints outscored in the Indians 25-16 in the final period to seal the three-point win.
Saint Ansgar advances to the regional championship, where it will face Central Elkader (21-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.