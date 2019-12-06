The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its second girls basketball rankings Thursday, and staying on the list were two area schools.
After winning its season opener in dominant fashion Monday, clobbering Rockford 62-19 at home, the Indians remained at No. 7 in Class 1A.
Meanwhile, following its 57-49 loss to No. 8 Mason City on Nov. 26, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls team fell five spots to No. 13 after being ranked eighth in the season's first rankings.
Clarksville will go for its second win Friday night against Janesville.
The Go-Hawks take on Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday at Upper Iowa University.