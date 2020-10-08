The Clarksville High School homecoming coronation is 7 p.m. Thursday. There is no football game, as the team has cancelled the rest of the varsity season in favor of a JV schedule due to lack of numbers.
Here are the introductions to the 10 members of the 2020 Clarksville High School homecoming court:
Our first queen candidate is Cheyenne Brehends escorted by king candidate Gabe Hoodjer. Chey is involved in softball, basketball, volleyball, track and field, student council, national honor society,and PALS mentoring program. Her future plans are to attend Minnesota State University to play softball and major in pre-law. Gabe is involved in golf, girls basketball manager, PALS mentoring program, PALS leadership team, executive committee member student council, and was the youngest member of the Clarksville Boy Scouts Troop #1053 to receive the Eagle Scout award. His future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College with his best friend Conner.
Our second queen candidate is Makenzie Bloker escorted by king candidate THEE Conner Freeks. Makenzie is involved in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, student council, National Honors, PALS mentoring program. Her future plans are to attend a four year university (which is still undecided) to major in special education. Conner is involved in football, baseball, golf, executive committee member of student council, PALS mentoring program, PALS leadership team, band, choir, and a member of his church council. His future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College with his best friend Gabe.
Our third queen candidate is Katelyn Essink escorted by Kale Kampman. Katelyn is involved in choir, track and field, student council, national honor society, and PALS mentoring program. Her future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College and then transfer to Northern Iowa University to major in elementary education. Kale is involved in band, national honor society, student council and PALS mentoring program. Kale’s future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College for gen eds and then transfer to a four year university to major in animal science.
Our fourth queen candidate is Madison Spree escorted by Cole Negen. Madison is involved in volleyball, basketball manager, track and field, and PALS mentoring program. Her future plans are to attend Hawkeye Community College to major in their veterinary assistant program. Cole is involved in football, wrestling, baseball, golf, national honor society, band, and is currently on his Eagle Scout award. Cole’s future plans are to attend a four year university (which is currently undecided) to major in communications.
Our fifth and final queen candidate is Katie Stirling escorted by Clay Brase. Katie is involved in volleyball, basketball, golf, national honor society, and PALS mentoring program. Her future plans are to attend a four year university (which is still undecided) to major in something interesting. Clay is involved in basketball, golf, baseball, and PALS mentoring program. His future plans are to Hawkeye Community College’s apprenticeship electrical program.