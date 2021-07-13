The Clarksville Public Library is hosting pro-juggler Jason Kollum on Wednesday, July 14, for two free shows.
In order to allow for distancing and to avoid any weather- related issues, these will be held at the Clarksville Community School’s West Gymnasium (handicapped accessible – the entrance is on East Prospect Street).
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. will be the Kids/Family show (for all ages); the show will WOW you as balls, clubs, rings, spinning balls, giant beanbag chairs, and much more will all be sent flying through the air, all leading up to the big balancing and juggling finale that will have everybody on the edge of their seats!
Then from 7:30-8:30 p.m. is a show just for the Teens (junior high and high schoolers); this program starts off with a fun interactive demo at the beginning, and then quickly moves into the advanced juggling workshop, where teens are taught actual juggling skills by showing them how to break down the juggling pattern into its easier components. Teens are taught with slow-moving colorful juggling scarves and beanbags and are also shown other areas of juggling & circus arts as well!
Please contact the Clarksville Public Library with any questions: 319-278-1168. Hope you can join us!