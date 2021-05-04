The Clarksville Public Library is pleased to announce that Abraham Lincoln portrayer Kevin Wood, will present “Lincoln as a Story-Teller” at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Clarksville Community School’s West (elementary) Gym (please enter through cafeteria doors on East Prospect Street. There will be bleacher seating).
Please note: To better allow social distancing, this is will be held at the school gym, not at the library.
At the program “Lincoln as a Story-Teller,” President Lincoln will share about our nation’s history and his own personal history by way of some of his favorite stories and jokes, providing entertainment and humor, but will also cause you to reflect on life, people and the world we live in. This program is geared for upper-elementary through adults.
Wood is a professional Lincoln presenter who bears a remarkable resemblance to “the Great Emancipator” and who is extremely knowledgeable about his life and times.
For more information, visit: www.mrlincoln.com. Masks and social-distancing are highly encouraged. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Clarksville Public Library with any questions.