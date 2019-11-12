Local author Linda McCann will be at the Clarksville Public Library (103 West Greene St.) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to present a program on her book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
McCann is a historian and author who has written numerous non-fiction books, specializing in the history of Iowa’s Cedar Valley region. Books will be available for purchase. Refreshments will also be served following the program.
The Clarksville Public Library is handicapped accessible. Feel free to call the library with any questions (319) 278-1168.