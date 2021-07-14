Move over Maddie Poppe.
And make way for Chris Behrends, the latest Clarksville native to shine in the national spotlight.
Behrends, a 2019 Clarksville High graduate, is one of four Iowans selected to compete on Season 13 of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior television series, which aired Monday. Behrends advanced to the semifinals after hitting the buzzer following a taxing trek through a maze of obstacles that require strength and endurance, as well as speed.
“It’s been very overwhelming in a good way,” Behrends told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday. “Everyone’s reacted in a way that I didn’t think would happen, and it’s really cool to see all the support not only from my hometown and people I know, but people I’ve never met before and people that just watch the show nationally.”
Joining Behrends on the show were fellow Iowans Levi Enright, of Horton; Nick Hanson, of Cedar Falls, and Jackson Twait of Hudson. Behrends, Enright and Hanson were selected to be on the show for the first time.
“It was so cool to see all of our hard work the last three years pay off for that moment,” the 20-year-old Behrends wrote on his Facebook page. “The Iowa crew definitely represented well. ON TO THE SEMIFINALS.”
Behrends, who starred for the Indians on the basketball court, grew up watching American Ninja Warrior.
Just a couple years ago, Behrends’ plans after high school were much different. He originally eyed attending a community college around the area and continue playing basketball.
When his uncle, Scott Behrends, opened Ninja U, an obstacle training gym located at 5911 University Ave. in Cedar Falls in September of 2018, Behrends, who craves physical challenges, began training.
“I went there and I started to do stuff and I couldn’t even go across the monkey bars,” said Behrends, who has worked at Ninja U since July of 2019.
He kept coming back, between two and three times per week, looking to master the challenges that got the best of him initially. He did so in time.
“By then, I was completely hooked,” Behrends said.
About six months later, Behrends and Enright, who are friends, decided to get more serious about competing.
“We wanted to make the commitment that this is what we wanted to do,” Behrends said. “Ever since then, we’ve been training for it every day and the whole goal was what happened the other night – to hit a buzzer.”
Behrends has since grown his brand, so to speak, building social media platforms for Ninja U on both Facebook and Instagram, where he has more than 2,000 followers.
And he’s turning his dreams into reality. One challenge at a time, while proudly representing his hometown.
“You grow up knowing everyone, you grow up seeing everyone,” he said. “Not a lot of recognition happens besides the last five years with state softball and the girls sports and Maddie Poppe. It’s really cool to see all the support coming from people I grew up with and my parents’ friends, my grandparents’ friends, and it’s something special that a lot of big towns don’t have – that small-town community.”