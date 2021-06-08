The Pioneer Days Festival returns to Clarksville June 10-12 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three days will feature free live music, a carnival midway, food and other activities. The country band “Wichita” will follow the coronation activities to kick off the event at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Firemen’s Stage with a street dance featuring traditional country music.
Friday night will be “Honky-Tonk Night” with two live bands, including Katie and The Honky-Tonks from 5-8 p.m. with classic country music and Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. with a high-energy country rock show.
Saturday’s lineup for live music features the return of ’50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll from 3-7 p.m. with The Tailfins Band followed by ’80s tribute band Hair Metal Radio from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The carnival midway will be open both Thursday and Friday evening starting at 5 p.m. and starting at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Other activities include a free children’s show with “The Bubble Professor” in Reading Park at 3 p.m. Friday.
A Show and Shine Car Show will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon following the Grand Parade, which starts at 2 p.m. The theme for the parade is “The Roaring ’20s.”
For Car Show information, call 319-939-2822. For parade entry information, call 319-430-0618. Both events do not require pre-registration, nor is there a fee to participate.
A Bags Tournament will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the beverage garden. Cash prizes will be awarded. Registration begins at 3 p.m.
The CHS All School Reunion will start the day off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the high school.
Advance discount carnival ride tickets are now available at Casey’s and Iowa State Bank, both in Clarksville. The complete schedule of events can be found online at www.clarksvilleiowa.com or on the festival’s Facebook page.