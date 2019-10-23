When the Clarksville volleyball team returned to its locker room following a victory over Newman Catholic, senior Chloe Ross had some momentous news to share with her teammates.
In her four years with the team, it was her first time moving on to the second round of the regional tournament.
It was the kind of news that made Tuesday night even sweeter for Clarksville (6-16), which beat the Knights (4-16) in five sets in the first round of the Class 3A Region 5 bracket.
"That was just a really cool accomplishment, and it's cool that I get to be here for that too," Clarksville head coach Taylor Ahrenholz said after the game.
It wasn't Clarksville's first time playing Newman Catholic this year.
The teams faced off way back on Sept. 14 in the first tournament of the season at Central Springs High School, a match Clarksville swept 2-0.
On Tuesday, though, the Knights came prepared.
After falling behind 1-0 in the match, Newman Catholic was able to come back and force a fifth-set tiebreaker, and for a while it felt like the Knights would be the ones advancing.
"They have really powerful hitters," sophomore Sierra Vance said. "I think they might've been off during the tournament, but they were on tonight, and they had really strong hits."
But Clarksville hung on to win the match 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 12-25, 15-10) to advance to the quarterfinals for a date with Janesville on Monday.
"It feels great," Ahrenholz said. "We came in knowing that they (Newman Catholic) wanted to get a win. It's hard to beat a team twice, so it feels really good."
With the way the first set began, it appeared Tuesday's match was headed toward the same result as the first matchup. Clarksville jumped out to a 7-3 using a couple of kills from freshman Jenna Myers.
But Newman Catholic wasn't going to let that happen — the Knights came back to tie the set twice, at 8-8 and 16-16. Then Clarksville won four straight points to push the lead to 20-16 and won the set 25-20.
Things took a turn for the worse for Clarksville in the second set, though. The period went back and forth for a while, until the Knights won six straight points to open up a 23-15 lead.
Clarksville admirably clawed all the way back to tie the set at 23, but Newman Catholic won two straight points to win the set 25-23.
"We've actually had quite a bit of changes in our lineup," Ahrenholz said. "Our libero is now our setter. We have a freshman libero coming in. It's a lot different, and that only happened a couple weeks ago, so we're still trying to get used to the lineup."
The third set was about as neck-and-neck as a set can be. The teams alternated points all the way through, and the largest separation between the two came when the score was 6-2 Newman Catholic. After Clarksville tied it at 6-6, neither team led by more than two points the rest of the way.
Ultimately, Clarksville skimmed by and won 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead.
But yet again, Clarksville stumbled after racing ahead.
Newman Catholic won nine straight points to open up a 9-0 lead in the fourth set, and Clarksville couldn't win a point until Ahrenholz called a timeout. The teams went back-and-forth the rest of the set, but Clarksville couldn't muster enough momentum to catch the Knights, who tied the match 2-2 with a 25-12 set win.
"We've actually had trouble with that all season," Ahrenholz said. "We will get a run, and they'll get a run, and we'll just die down. And I've kind of tried to emphasize that tonight that if they get up, you have to keep your head up and keep going."
They did. Clarksville fell behind again in the tiebreaker, 5-1, but the team came back to tie it 5-5. Thanks to a few key aces from junior Makenzie Bloker, Clarksville was able to take the fifth set 15-10.
As satisfying and gratifying as the victory might be, now comes the actual test for Clarksville: a matchup with the 30-11 Janesville Wildcats, who received a bye to start the tournament.
Clarksville met Janesville back on Oct. 8, a match the Wildcats swept 3-0. It's going to take Clarksville's best performance to knock off the powerhouse.
"(We need to) do the little things," Ahrenholz said. "I think we're going to have to be scrappy. We know what's coming at us. They're Janesville. They're good. We're just going to have to work hard."
"We really have to be on our feet and moving and swinging hard," Vance said.