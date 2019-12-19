On Thursday afternoon, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its fourth girls basketball rankings update, and, unsurprisingly, two area schools both moved upward again.
In Class 1A, the Clarksville girls basketball team climbed from No. 6 to No. 5, and in Class 4A, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls rose from No. 13 to No. 11.
The Indians' rise in the rankings comes after yet another dominant week, when the team went 2-0 and improved the season record to a perfect 5-0.
On Friday, Dec. 13, Clarksville defeated GMG 73-13 on the road, and on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the team beat conference rival Tripoli 64-32 at home.
The Indians' scorching start is thanks in large part to senior Kori Wedeking, who averages 17.6 points per game and leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals, as well as Janet Borchardt (13.4 points per game), Emma Poppe (9.4), Cheyenne Behrends (7.2) and Chloe Ross (6.8).
Meanwhile, the Go-Hawk girls jumped two spots in Class 4A after going 3-0 over the past week. After starting the season with two losses, W-SR has now won five straight games and boasts a 5-2 record.
On Friday, Dec. 13, W-SR beat Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah 40-20 on the road. The day after, the Go-Hawks soundly defeated Wahlert Catholic 58-35 at Loras College. Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Waverly-Shell Rock beat another conference rival, New Hampton, 64-31 on the road.
Junior Abbie Draper has played like a star to begin the season, scoring 20 points per game and leading the Go-Hawks in rebounds and blocks. Senior Britney Young leads the team in assists and scores 10.6 points per game. Senior Camryn Grawe has a staggering 20 steals on the year and is hitting over half of her shots from deep.