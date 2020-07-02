The Iowa High School Athletics Association has released the district playoff brackets for Classes 1A and 2A, with play beginning on July 11.
In Class 1A District 5, Janesville opens its run for the state tournament at 4:30 p.m. July 11 with a game against Dunkerton at St. Ansgar. That is followed by Clarksville facing the host Saints at 7 p.m. The two winners will face off July 14 at 7 p.m. in St. Ansgar.
On the bottom half of that bracket, Nashua-Plainfield starts district play at 4:30 p.m. July 11 against Riceville in Rockford. The winner of that game will go against the victor of North Butler and the host Warriors on July 14 at 7 p.m. in Rockford.
The District 5 final will be 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in St. Ansgar.
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley starts its Class 1A District 9 play July 11 at 4:30 p.m. against Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Traer. The winner would face either host North Tama or Belle Plaine on July 14 at 7 p.m. The district final will be in Grundy Center at 7 p.m. July 18 against either the host Spartans, Don Bosco, Green Mountain-Garwin or Iowa Valley.
In Class 2A, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli starts is journey through District 6 at 7 p.m. July 11 against Waukon at New Hampton. The winner of that game returns there to play at 4:30 p.m. July 14 against Crestwood, with the victor going to the 7 p.m. July 18 district final against either the host Chickasaws, North Fayette Valley or Osage.
Denver got a bye into the District 4 semifinal and will face either Hudson or Aplington-Parkersburg at 4:30 p.m. July 14 in Dike. A win there would allow the Cyclones to face either Dike-New Hartford, South Hardin or East Marshall at 7 p.m. July 18 at the Wolverines' home diamond.
District winners would advance to the substate final July 21 at sites to be announced. Substate winners would advance to the state tournament from July 24-Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
The Class 3A pairings will be announced within the next week, with play starting July 17.