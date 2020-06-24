Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IHSAA

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has made the assignments for Class 1A and 2A district baseball tournaments, which begin July 9 with the Class 1A preliminary round.

Four area teams — Clarksville, Janesville, Nashua-Plainfield and North Butler — are all placed in District 5 of Class 1A. They join Dunkerton, Riceville, Rockford and St. Ansgar.

The winner of that district will advance to Substate 3 to face either Central City, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee High, Maquoketa Valley, MFL-MarMac, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley. The victor of that game will go to Principal Park for the state tournament.

In Class 2A, Denver has been assigned to District 4 and was grouped with Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Hudson and South Hardin. The winner goes to Substate 2 against the survivor of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Emmetsburg, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, North Union and Pocahontas Area.

Meanwhile, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli was put into District 6 with Crestwood, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Osage and Waukon. Their Substate 3 opposition would come from either Waterloo Columbus, Jesup, North Linn, Oelwein, Starmont or Union.

The Class 3A and 4A district and substate assignments, which includes Waverly-Shell Rock, will be announced on Friday.