The Iowa High School Athletic Association state baseball tournament has arrived.
Beginning today, 32 teams from across the state will compete, pitch by pitch, for a chance to hoist a state championship trophy. Only four teams will have that luxury.
The road to Friday’s and Saturday’s state title games is different this season. For the first time in nearly two decades, the IHSAA will not use Principal Park in Des Moines for its summer showcase event. Instead, for the first time in 17 years, the weeklong tournament has been split up into two sections and two locations. Class 1A and Class 2A will play at Merchant’s Park in Carroll starting today, while Class 3A and Class 4A will square off at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City beginning Wednesday morning.
The two venues are some 200 miles apart, but the competition surely will be fierce.
Here’s a look at the Class 3A field:
Marion
Seed: 1
Record: 34-6
Conference: WaMaC
Coach: Steve Fish
Strength of schedule/ELO: 64th/19th
About the Indians: Marion enters this week’s competition winners of three straight. The Indians are one of only two teams returning to the state tournament from last season. They lead Class 3A in most of the major offensive categories, including hits (414), runs scored (420), batting average (.385), RBIs (314), on-base percentage (.488) and slugging percentage (.549). Marion is tied for fourth with 18 home runs and leads Class 3A with 88 doubles. It ranks second with 17 triples. ... Freshman shortstop Myles Davis leads Class 3A with 64 hits. Senior center fielder Gage Franck leads Class 3A with 65 runs scored and is third with 57 hits. Sophomore catcher/third baseman Kaden Frommelt is tied for fourth with seven homes. Junior pitcher Boede Rahe has won each of his 10 starts. Boede (10-0) owns a .076 earned-run average, has struck out 82 over 55 innings and has a WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 0.95.
Cedar Rapids Xavier
Seed: 2
Record: 26-12
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Coach: Dan Halter
Strength of schedule/ELO: 25th/9th
About the Saints: Xavier played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the 3A field this season. The Saints earned 26 wins, while opponents compiled a record of 400-324. ... Xavier is riding a five-game winning streak. ... The Saints lead 3A with 22 triples and have drawn 194 walks this summer – the most in 3A. They also have committed the second-fewest errors (48) and rank fourth in fielding percentage (.952) in 3A. ... Senior catcher/infielder Jack Lux is an extra-base machine at the plate. The standout leads 3A with eight triples, has drawn the second-most walks (22) of any 3A hitter and owns a .400 batting average. Junior infielder Alex Neal is hitting .365 and is strong on the mound. Neal (8-0) has won eight of his nine starts this season to go along with a 1.53 ERA with 80 strikeouts and just nine walks in 59.1 innings pitched.
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Seed: 3
Record: 30-10
Conference: Mississippi Valley
Coach: Kory Tuescher
Strength of schedule/ELO: 32nd/12th
About the Golden Eagles: Wahlert ranks second in 3A with 23 homers this summer. The Golden Eagles also are very disciplined at the plate – they own fewest strikeouts (130) of any 3A team. ... Senior second baseman/center fielder Jake Brosius has hit 13 homers this season, which leads 3A. He’s hitting .371, slugging .818 and owns a .457 on-base percentage.
Central DeWitt
Seed: 4
Record: 23-15
Conference: Mississippi Athletic
Coach: Shane Sikkema
Strength of schedule/ELO: 37th/34th
About the Sabers: Defense is the name of the game for the Sabers, who lead 3A with a .953 team fielding percentage. Senior Henry Bloom is tied for second in 3A with 85 assists. ... Senior pitcher Boomer Johnson is tied for fourth in 3A with eight wins in 10 starts and owns a 1.36 ERA.
Waverly-Shell Rock
Seed: 5
Record: 33-7
Conference: Northeast Iowa
Coach: Casey Klunder
Strength of schedule/ELO: 107th/35th
About the Go-Hawks: They have done all the little things right, which is the reason they are one of the eight teams contending for a state championship. ... The Go-Hawks lead 3A in stolen bases (185) and opponent strikeouts (333). They are second with 805 putouts and 269 innings pitched, and rank third with 296 assists. Offensively, the Go-Hawks rank third in RBIs (257) and fourth in runs scored (310). ... Senior Ben Buseman’s 11 saves not only are the most in 3A, but are the most in a single season in Iowa high school baseball history. ... Junior Chance Key, who pitches left-handed, and fields and bats right-handed, is third in 3A with 53 RBIs and total bases (90). Senior catcher Luke Shover leads 3A with 288 putouts.
Winterset
Seed: 6
Record: 22-11
Conference: Raccoon River
Coach: Travis Nedved
Strength of schedule/ELO: 93rd/71st
About the Huskies: Winterset is tied for second in 3A with 10 saves and its pitching staff has racked up 287 strikeouts, which also is tied for second. ... Senior Ty Thompson is second with six saves. ... Junior Justin Hackett is batting .465 with four homers and 31 RBIs. Junior Dawson Forgy is tied for second in 3A with 37 stolen bases.
MOC-Floyd Valley
Seed: 7
Record: 27-8
Conference: Siouxland
Coach: Brian Wede
Strength of schedule/ELO: 109th/66th
About the Dutchmen: Sophomore outfielder Nikolai Wede is tied for second in 3A with seven triples this summer. ... MOC-Floyd Valley has allowed the fourth-fewest hits (197) this season. The Dutchmen have driven in the fifth-most RBIs (246).
ADM
Seed: 8
Record: 12-17
Conference: Raccoon River
Coach: Jason Book
Strength of schedule/ELO: 75th/101st
About the Tigers: ADM is the second team to return to the state tournament from last summer. ... Senior second baseman Lucas Curry leads the club with 29 hits.