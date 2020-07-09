The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the Class 3A and 4A substate tournaments, which begin July 17.
Waverly-Shell Rock, as previously announced, have been assigned to Substate 3. That grouping has been further divided into Districts 5 and 6, with the Go-Hawks set as the top seed in District 6.
W-SR will open post-season play at 7 p.m. July 17 by hosting South Tama at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field. The winner will move on to the July 20 second round/district final against either Decorah or Charles City.
The site scenario for that game, however, is not completely set. If W-SR would face Charles City for that contest, it will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids at 4:30 p.m. However, any other match-up will be played at 7 p.m. at Harms Stadium.
In District 5, the top seed Cedar Rapids Xavier will play Vinton-Shellsburg at 5 p.m. July 17 at Vets, while Independence hosts Benton Community at 7 p.m. The two winners will play at 7 p.m. July 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The substate final is yet to be determined where it will be played on July 22, but it could be at Vets. All other substate sites are also being secured for Classes 1A and 2A.
Winners of those substate games will advance to the state tournament. Class 3A will have its quarterfinals on July 28.