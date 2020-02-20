The first round of the IHSAA Class 1A state wrestling championships began at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, and six area athletes advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective brackets.
Leading the way was Denver, which had two wrestlers move past the first round after finishing sixth in Wednesday's state dual tournament.
Sophomore Joe Ebaugh pinned Ogden's Kale Munson at 113, and junior Isaac Schimmels won by fall over Pekin's Bailey Frescoln at 132.
Denver senior John Ebaugh fell in the first round at 160 to Gabe Carter of New London but rebounded by beating SE Warren's Bradley Metz in the consolation bracket. Senior Jacob Moore lost in the first round at 126 and lost in the consolation.
After Day 1, the Cyclones sit in eighth place in the 1A team standings with 10.5 points.
Nashua-Plainfield sent five Huskies to the traditional state championships, but only freshman Garret Rinken, who pinned Hinton's Wyatt Skuodas at 106, moved on to the quarterfinals.
Trey Nelson, Kyler Hackman, McKade Munn and Evan Kalainoff all lost in their respective first-round matches, but Nelson, Munn and Kalainoff rebounded with wins in the consolation bracket.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals was North Butler-Clarksville's Chet Buss (285), Sumner-Fredericksburg's Treyten Steffen (195) and Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit (106).
The Class 1A quarterfinals begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the second round of consolations. Then, the semifinals and third round consolations take place in the next session, starting at 8:45 p.m.