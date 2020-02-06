Feeling stretched caring for a child with special health and behavioral needs?
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to provide you — the family caregiver — with the skills you need to take care of yourself. Six, two-hour class sessions held once a week are led by certified, experienced class leaders.
You’ll learn to:
• Reduce stress
• Better communicate your feelings
• Improve self-confidence
• Increase ability to make tough decisions
• Balance your life
• Locate helpful resources
When you take care of yourself, everyone benefits.
- Classes are from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 29, March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2020 (see note below) at the Waverly Health Center, 312 Ninth St. SW, Waverly (Carstensen/Gruben Room, Use Orange Entrance/Lot). The cost is $30 (includes Caregiver Help Book — $30 value).
For more information or to register: contact Cindy Thompson | Human Sciences Specialist/Family Life at 319-334-8013 or cpthom08@iastate.edu.
Certified Class Leaders are Charlene Sauer and Linda Haines. Register at: http://bit.ly/ptfc15087 or by calling Cindy Thompson.
Registration Deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Rescheduling may occur based upon group needs related to spring break considerations.