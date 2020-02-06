Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Feeling stretched caring for a child with special health and behavioral needs?

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to provide you — the family caregiver — with the skills you need to take care of yourself. Six, two-hour class sessions held once a week are led by certified, experienced class leaders.

You’ll learn to:

• Reduce stress

• Better communicate your feelings

• Improve self-confidence

• Increase ability to make tough decisions

• Balance your life

• Locate helpful resources

When you take care of yourself, everyone benefits.

  • Classes are from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 29, March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2020 (see note below) at the Waverly Health Center, 312 Ninth St. SW, Waverly (Carstensen/Gruben Room, Use Orange Entrance/Lot). The cost is $30 (includes Caregiver Help Book — $30 value).

For more information or to register: contact Cindy Thompson | Human Sciences Specialist/Family Life at 319-334-8013 or cpthom08@iastate.edu.

Certified Class Leaders are Charlene Sauer and Linda Haines. Register at: http://bit.ly/ptfc15087 or by calling Cindy Thompson.

Registration Deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Rescheduling may occur based upon group needs related to spring break considerations.