n cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present a health-related article each month.
Tobacco
Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Nearly half a million Americans and 4,500 Iowans die prematurely from smoking each year. Tobacco use isn't just a health issue for individual smokers—it affects the environment, the economy and the health of nonsmokers through secondhand smoke. Research proves that second hand smoke can cause cancer, respiratory illnesses and many other health problems.
The tobacco industry spends $9.1 billion a year to market cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products with 86.3% pro-tobacco ads focused on middle and high school students. Youth are easily influenced and have a large impact on trending social norms. Therefore, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reaching young people with prevention education and awareness through the Iowa Students for Tobacco Education and Prevention (ISTEP). These student led, adult supported groups work together on tobacco control efforts and have local chapters throughout Iowa schools.
Despite enormous progress in reducing smoking in youth, it is important to increase youth awareness because tobacco is more addictive than heroin. Even though they pose serious risks to the health of young people, more than 1,600 kids under age 18 try their first cigarette each day.
E-cigarettes
Youth e-cigarette use remains at epidemic levels with 3.6 million youth users, and daily youth users are on a 39% rise. The vast majority of youth who use e-cigarettes say that flavors are the reason they are interested in trying them, and then they become addicted. Flavors and easy access are also why over 730,000 middle and high school students are vaping each day. All of these products deliver huge doses of nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm developing brains, and impact attention, memory and learning.
Quitline Iowa
Quitting tobacco is a process. Whether you are thinking about quitting, are not yet ready to quit, or have already quit, Quitline Iowa can help you each step of the way. Quitline has three different programs that provide options to your quit journey. Programs include phone and online, online only, or phone only. Learn more at quitlineiowa.org or by calling 1 (800) 784-8669.
Clean Air, Clean Lungs – April 22
On April 22, the “Clean Air, Clean Lungs” campaign will be launched by ISTEP chapters and Quitline Iowa. Many tobacco users are not aware of the harm their tobacco products have on the environment around them. By using creative and artistic chalk drawings, students will help remind the community that clean air at home, work, school and outdoors is essential for healthy lungs. This campaign will help create awareness that we can all take steps to ensure that the quality of air we breathe and that our environment is safe for everyone.