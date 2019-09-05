Editor’s note: The names of the hosts were changed.
In the summer of 2004, my family and I vacationed in Colorado. While the mountain landscape was definitely a draw, we mostly wanted to see dear friends we had made during the three years we lived in Denver where I had worked as the worship director for a brand-new church.
Our vacation hosts were David, the pastor with whom I had served, and Sheila, his prim-and-proper wife. We reconnected with them, talked ministry, ate delicious meals, saw their newly constructed church building, and enjoyed worshipping with the growing church on Sunday.
Our vacation, however, was cut short. My grandfather had unexpectedly passed away, so rather than pack our bags to return to Iowa, we prepared to drive to Omaha for the funeral. Unfortunately, the only “nice” clothes I had packed were jeans and a polo I had previously worn, so I needed to do some laundry. (Shorts just didn’t seem appropriate for a funeral – not that jeans were much better!)
As I transferred my family’s wet clothes from our hosts’ washer to the dryer, I did what I normally do at home: I checked the lint trap. As I pulled out the screen, I was shocked to find the screen crammed with lint. (Smokey the Bear would not have been pleased to see this fire hazard!) I was truly surprised my prim-and-proper hosts would allow their lint trap to become so dangerously stuffed.
Ignored Lint Traps
Four months after our vacation, one of my friends from the Colorado church called. I was surprised when he asked me for advice about helping their church find a new pastor. Fearing the worst, I naturally asked, “Has something happened to David?”
My friend gasped on the phone — he assumed I knew. David had been asked to resign because he had tried to have affairs with two different women.
I suddenly felt betrayed and deceived. I had just been in the home of David and Sheila. I sat at their table, watched them interact, and saw no signs of marital difficulty. Yet when I called David a couple days later, he justified the attempted affairs on 31 years of marital problems. They had successfully made everyone believe they had a good marriage, but secretly their lint traps were so full, they eventually caught flame, sending the whole marriage up in smoke.
Personal Lint Traps
We’ve all heard of (or even personally known) people who have lost jobs, friends, and marriages due to personal lint traps clogged full of unconfessed sin. It could be from an addiction, a crime, or a sexual mistake. As each lint trap is pulled up for the public to see, blogs are written, gossip runs rampant on social media, and the same question gets asked: “how could this happen?”
Because I don’t want your marriage or career to go up in flames, here are three tips for how to clean your own life lint trap:
1. Invite accountability
Seek out a trusted friend who will love you enough to see your lint and forgive you of it, yet not let you get away with it.
2. Be transparent
Accountability is worthless if you don’t speak honestly. It can be embarrassing to let someone see your lint, but they can’t help you remove it if you don’t acknowledge it.
3. Be Disciplined
It is often in our undisciplined moments we pack our lint traps with regrets. I am a follower of Jesus, so “being disciplined” for me is engaging in spiritual activities like Bible reading, prayer, confession, and corporate worship. Many people schedule in mental & physical exercise.
4. Seek Jesus
Lastly, for me, I regularly remind myself that, because Jesus died on a cross for the remission of my sins, I don’t have to give in to temptation. Knowing this doesn’t rid me of temptation, but it does give me courage to fight through temptation. If Jesus could face the cross out of love for me, I can overcome temptation out of love for Him.
If you find yourself living with a clogged life lint trap, and have no one to talk to, my email address is erin@weareriverwood.org. Let’s stop your life from going up in flames.