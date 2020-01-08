A Clear Lake city councilman announced Wednesday morning of his intent to replace the former Speaker of the Iowa House, who is not seeking re-election this year.
Bennett Smith will enter the House District 54 race as an independent. The district includes much of Butler County, including the cities of Clarksville and Allison in the Waverly Newspapers coverage area, along with Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties.
In a statement, Smith thanked former Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, who stepped down from her role at the end of the 2019 Legislative session and announced she would not seek re-election this year, for her service representing the north Iowa district in Des Moines.
According to Bleeding Heartland, an Iowa political blog, there are no other candidates who have officially declared for the race.
Smith said, in his statement, that he had considered his run over the last several weeks.
“I have had the opportunity to listen to many people about the legislative issues that are important to them and had the chance to offer some of my views on how we can address those concerns,” Smith said. “I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response that my potential candidacy has received and will look forward to offering a vision and concrete proposals for how we can enhance the quality of life for all Iowans as the campaign develops this year.”
Smith is an instructor in history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City. He also teaches various lifelong learning classes through the college’s Lifelong Learning Institute, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute with Iowa State University, and the LIFE program through Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from ISU in speech communication and has done graduate work with the University of Iowa Social Foundations of Education. He is a Clear Lake native, serving on the City Council there.
“I was very fortunate to have grown up in Clear Lake and have had the opportunity to serve the public on various nonprofit boards and as the second ward city councilman,” Smith said. “It is in that same spirit of public service that I now seek the office of state representative.
“As an independent candidate, my objective will be to build a coalition of Republicans, Democrats and Independents that want to move Iowa forward with a positive vision for conserving our natural resources, improving our educational outcomes, reforming our healthcare system, and promoting economic development across the State of Iowa.”