Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th annual American Cancer Society Iowa Coaches vs. Cancer Gala, presented by Hy-Vee will be held virtually beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
The gala was originally scheduled to take place in May in Des Moines but was delayed because of the public health emergency.
“With our Coaches vs. Cancer Gala and many other events that fuel the American Cancer Society’s mission essentially grounded due to COVID-19, the fight against cancer is at risk,” said Denny Presnall, Coaches vs. Cancer Board Chair. “But it’s a fight that can’t be cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled. Cancer won’t stop. So neither can we.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we normally celebrate our event in person and we’re excited to partner with the Iowa High School Sports Network to bring us together virtually as we celebrate and remember those who have been impacted by cancer while also raising funds to support the important mission of the American Cancer Society. Our virtual gala will be filled with familiar faces, a special appearance from ESPN’s Holly Rowe and stories of hope. Event Emcee, Ray Cole will host the feature panel with the four Division I men’s basketball coaches in Iowa, Coach Darian DeVries, Coach Ben Jacobson, Coach Fran McCaffery and Coach Steve Prohm.
Join us as we continue our mission – apart but together in heart – to push forward the lifesaving work of the American Cancer Society. With the event now online, no ticket purchase is required and the gala will stream for free on the Coaches vs. Cancer Iowa Facebook page (facebook.com/CvCIowa), https://coachesvscancergala.com and through the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) App (www.ihssn.com/app).
To stay up to date on information regarding the event and to view the auction items, please register at https://acsdm2020.ggo.bid. Our silent auction item with over 50 items and experiences opens to the public at noon Wednesday, July 1.
During this challenging time, cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers are turning to the American Cancer Society for information, resources, and support. Funds raised by the Coaches vs. Cancer Gala in Iowa help the American Cancer Society continue to invest in cancer research and provide programs critical for cancer patients now and in the future.
“Cancer patients are counting on the American Cancer Society now more than ever before,” Presnall added. “We’re also making measurable progress with a 29% drop in cancer death rates – we simply can’t let cancer gain ground now.”
The Coaches vs. Cancer Gala in Iowa is one of many Coaches vs. Cancer events held across the country, and has raised more than $4.1 million since 2007. Coaches vs. Cancer is a national partnership between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches aimed to unite coaches and fans nationwide to support the work of the American Cancer Society.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to cancer.org.