Waverly has felt the presence of his business for the past two years with the wafting aroma of roasted coffee.
Soon, the town will be sipping the experience in a classy coffee shop.
That’s the framework of a story that has been brewing on the west side of Bremer Avenue, for the past 24 months, at least.
And like any good story, it has taken its time to unfold, and blossom into a flavorful creation of enterprise, effort, and yes, passion, called Get Roasted Coffee Company.
In just a few weeks, it will crop up, visibly, with a soft opening at 106 W. Bremer Ave., once the location of the Butcher’s Block.
But the coffee shop’s presence will anchor the west side of Waverly’s main street not just with the smell of roasting beans, but also with a statement of how, in times of pandemic, the entrepreneurial spirit which has emboldened small business owners from the very foundation of this country, is alive and well, even in the face of hardship.
The dynamo at the center of aroma-filled enterprise is a low-key local guy, David Thompson. A photographer by training, he became a coffee aficionado by coincidence.
Growing up in Waterloo, as a teenager, and later as a professional photo lab manager in Kansas and the Twin Cities, he paid no attention to the java.
But during a deer hunting trip, after he returned to the area in 2008, he tasted coffee for the first time. Looking back at the experience as a moment in his family history makes David smile today, as sipping the warm generic coffee from a thermos in sub-zero temps is not expected to be an exactly eye-opening experience.
It was for David, though.
Tasting that coffee made him look at the beans with the senses of the photographer as an artist, who can appreciate the awakening of the senses. It also expanded his budding business sense and opened opportunities in an unforeseen territory, making the whole thing a learning adventure.
Six years ago, he started roasting his own coffee, and as he grew and learned more, he took friends and family along on that exploration, and eventually, they became his first loyal fans.
Selling his roasts at the Waverly Farmer’s Market was the next step, as was setting up shop with a roaster in the back of the building he is now transforming into a full-blown coffee shop. A friend mentioned the name Get Roasted, and it seemed to fit.
“It stuck,” David said.
On Friday, his parents, Denny and Carol Thompson worked hard on the interior, along with David and his 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.
Denny kept himself busy painting the interior of the front window behind a giant red sign saying, “Coming soon,” and Carol had climbed atop a ladder to dust off a chandelier.
A blackboard on the wall still featured the previous owner’s menu, but soon it will be replaced by the drink choices and food offerings the coffee shop will bring.
Treats like avocado toast will be one of the items one would find in this high-end breakfast bar. For lunch, wraps, salads and grain bowls will be featured. All of these will be served on tables David and his dad will make themselves out of reclaimed farm wood.
After all, it is all a family affair. David wants his customers to feel a home away from home when they are at the coffee shop.
What motivated him to expand and take the leap of faith from a behind-the-scenes roaster to a coffee shop owner is the encouragement of the local business community, he said.
“It’s the best time,” he said of incubating a business during a pandemic. “I’m hoping we are going to time this thing when people are ready to get out of the house and start experiencing life again.”