Are you interested in learning how DNA evidence can help in solving cold case crimes? The Denver Library will be hosting a special program at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Joan Hanlon Busse will present via Zoom. Joan has studied genealogy at the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy and has her private investigator license in the state of Colorado. She worked with the Denver, Colorado, District Attorney at United Data Connect to solve cold case crimes using DNA evidence, working on murders, sexual assaults, baby abandonment cases, and identifying previously unidentified remains, including the oldest cold case murder solved with forensic genetic genealogy. She also assists with the DNA Doe Project on a volunteer basis.
Joan Hanlon Busse’s program, “When the DNA roads lead back to Iowa: The Murder of Sylvia Quayle” will walk participants through the process of using DNA evidence to unravel a high profile cold case murder.
There is no cost to attend. Contact the Denver Library at 319-984-5140 with your email address and the library will send you the link to join the program.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club presents a speaker on genealogy or local history each month. All programs are open to the public and free of charge.
Currently the programs are being presented via Zoom but will transition to in-person later this summer with an option to join via Zoom. Call the library at 319-984-5140 to be put on the group’s mailing list to keep up to date on the monthly programs.