A Colesburg man was given probation after pleading to a lesser charge after threatening a Sumner school last spring.
Ean Alexander Weipert, 27, pled guilty to first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Bremer County District Court. Bremer County Associate District Court Judge Peter B. Newell handed down a suspended 30-day jail term and placed Weipert on probation for one to two years.
As part of the plea arrangement, the more serious charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, which was a Class D felony, was dismissed. Weipert also faced a count of disorderly conduct by filing a false report of a fire/epidemic/catastrophe, a simple misdemeanor, which was also dismissed.
In addition to suspending the jail term, Newell also suspended a $625 fine, but Weipert must pay $336.50 court costs.
In his plea, Weipert admitted to calling Durant Elementary School, where his son attends, at 9:45 a.m. March 19 to threaten to blow up the building. He added he would assault staff members or, as indicated in the criminal complaint, “take care of anyone in my way.”
As a condition of his probation, Weipert must take anger management classes or anything equivalent.