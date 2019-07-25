The hugs and tears said it all.
Clarksville’s softball team wanted to win the Class 1A state championship and on Thursday night, they had their chance.
In what was a roller coaster of a game, the Indians hung tough with top-seeded Collins-Maxwell during the Class 1A state softball final at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
The 2018 defending state champion Spartans would prevail yet again, 4-3, making the Indians wait another season for a state title.
Head coach Katie Wedeking knew coming in how bad her team wanted to be the best in Class 1A.
“They really wanted it this time around,” Katie Wedeking said. “A 4-3 game against them was not what we were expecting. We were expecting that whoever scored the first run was going to win. For them to come back after being down 2-0, I was pretty proud of them.”
Clarksville came out determined in the top of the first inning, as Kori Wedeking led off by getting on base, due to a Spartan error. Then, Cheyenne Behrends hit a single that moved Kori Wedeking to second base. A sacrifice bunt by Ainsley Lovrien moved Kori Wedeking to third and Behrends to second. However, after back-to-back strikeouts of Janet Borchardt and Makenzie Bloker, the Indians weren’t able to score a run.
The Spartans’ leadoff, Alexis Houge got on with a single to start the bottom of the first inning. After two stolen bases, Alexis Houge advanced to third and scored on a bunt by Emma Kahler, who also made it on base. Mikayla Houge hit a single that put Kahler at second and a wild pitch advanced both Kahler and Mikayla Houge to third and second, respectively. A fielder’s choice on a 4-3 putout of Collins-Maxwell’s Hannah Caple scored Kahler. To end the bottom of the first, Behrends caught a line drive and picked off Mikayla Houge’s courtesy runner, Avery Ficke at third. With one inning complete, the Spartans had posted a 2-0 advantage over the Indians.
Both teams went three up, three down in the second inning.
After a pop fly by Kori Wedeking to the Spartans’ second baseman Olivia Pasquariello in the top of the third, Behrends hit a single and made it to second on Lovrien’s walk. Lovrien’s courtesy runner, Sierra Vance, and Kori Wedeking scored during the next at bat, when Borchardt hit a deep single to centerfield. After Borchardt’s two-run single, the game was tied at 2-2.
No runs were plated by either team in the fourth and fifth innings.
It was during the top of the sixth inning when Clarksville’s state championship hopes seemed within reach. Emma Poppe reached base on a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Chloe Ross. Bailey Myers hit a single, which allowed Poppe to score from second base. With that run, the Indians had secured their first lead of the game at 3-2.
But, the Spartans wouldn’t go down that easy.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kahler made it on base by a Clarksville fielding error on Behrends. After a single by Mikayla Houge, which went through the legs of Myers in centerfield, Kahler was able to score. At that point, Mikayla Houge’s courtesy runner, Fricke reentered the game and advanced to third by fielder’s choice. It was a sacrifice fly in right field by Reagan Franzen that plated Fricke, giving the Spartans their lead back at 4-3.
With one last chance, the Indians stepped up to the plate in the top of the seventh inning. Behrends was called out on the 5-3 putout, while Lovrien followed with a strikeout. With two outs, Borchardt was up to bat and popped out to Collins-Maxwell’s left fielder, Kahler for the final out of the game.
Behrends led Clarksville’s offense, as she went 3-4 at the plate and scored one run. Borchardt had a team-high two RBIs.
In the circle, Kori Wedeking pitched six innings, allowed four runs and tallied two strikeouts.
Kori Wedeking said her pitching performance was solid.
“I didn’t give up too many hits,” Kori Wedeking said. “I was hitting my spots pretty decent, so they weren’t getting a solid hit.”
Behrends, Ross and Kori Wedeking were named to the Class 1A All-Tournament Team.
With the loss, the Indians finish their 2019 campaign with an overall record of 33-2 and will send off two seniors from their roster -- Myers and Allyson Essink.
Since seven of Clarksville’s 16 players on their rosters are juniors, Behrends is looking forward to next season already. With it being her last in the maroon and gold, her sights are on winning a state softball championship.
“I think it’s going to be even more motivation than it was this year,” Behrends said. “After last year especially, coming back this far was huge. Next year, we want to win it even more than we did this year. That’s going to be our motivation -- just coming back and working even harder next year.”