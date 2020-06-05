Wartburg College President Darrel Colson issued a letter to college students, staff and faculty on June 2 reacting to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25:
Dear students and colleagues,
Several students have reached out to ask why Wartburg, or more pertinently, I, haven’t issued a statement on the horrible death of George Floyd. Let me be clear: The fatal assault on Mr. Floyd is among the most contemptible events I’ve ever seen; I abhor that violent attack, and I proclaim that it runs contrary to everything that Wartburg stands for.
Our college treasures diversity and values differences, regarding them as assets that strengthen our family. We believe that each person is uniquely called to a life of leadership and service, and we work hard to nourish each student’s capacities. We revere the example of St. Elizabeth, who embodied a life of mercy, lifting up those in her community who suffered injustice and oppression.
The reason I’m slow to issue statements of this sort is not because I don’t believe them, but because they seem so inadequate. When I read such statements from organizations, including colleges and universities, they seem to “check a box,” as if the folks posting them can say, “Now that’s done.” When our community is scattered as we are right now, we don’t have the opportunity to be together, to hear one another, to feel one another’s pain. Issuing a statement seems—to me at least—disrespectful; it minimizes the gravity of the offense, suggesting that some words can put things right.
Our community, the Wartburg community, is one that respects individuals. Were we in session, we’d be talking meaningfully about this horrible event; folks in Student Life would be supporting students’ desires to express their passions. Faculty and staff would have joined students to grieve, to protest, and to figure out how to apply the lessons of leadership and service in this particular moment.
In an attempt to be useful, knowing that it’s merely a shadow of what we could do together, let me share some resources that you might find helpful. This reading list was compiled by Ibram X. Kendi, a leading author, historian, and antiracist voice. If you are inclined to take action, please take a look at the work being done by the NAACP in the fight for equality. And, you might want to check out my blog, too, for I’ve been thinking about things for a while now.
Not being together at moments like these really pains me, for we can’t be who we are. So, yes, I’ll issue this statement, saying in no uncertain terms that black lives matter, and that we must—we just must—find a way to stop these fatal assaults.
Yours,
Darrel Colson
On a Facebook post on the college's page, it listed the resources available provided by the college's Black Student Union. The following is the list:
There are many ways to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement:
Reading:
- Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- White Fragility, by Robin Diangelo
- Sister Outsider, by Audre Lorde
- The Fire Next Time, by James Baldwin
- How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibrham X. Kendi
- New Jim Crow in the Age of Colorblindness, by Michelle Alexander
- The Color of Law, by Richard Rothstein
Watch:
- 13th - Ava DuVernay (2016)
- Black Panthers - Stanley Nelson (2015)
- The Black Power Mixtape - Göran Olsson (2011)
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson - David France (2017)
Educate and Help:
- Discuss what’s going on to people you know and trust.
- Listen to your Black friends and family.
- Learn more about systemic racism, anti-racism, institutional discrimination and racism, white privilege, and police brutality against Black people in America through podcast, books, documentaries and people you know (if they want to tell you about it).
- Avoid sharing traumatic content.
- Check on your Black friends, classmates, coworkers, and loved ones.
- Keep supporting after the outrage.
- Stop supporting organizations that promote hate.
- Host or attend “Know Your Rights” training.
- Spread links to petitions and fundraising online.
- Attend city or town hall meetings.
- Volunteer and share your resources.
- VOTE
- Become a white ally by going to this address.