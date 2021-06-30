Grief is supposed to ease with time.
But for one Waverly family, it has deepened as the anniversary of their son’s passing nears.
Coltin Carolus was 18 when he passed away on July 8, 2018, in a fireworks-related accident in town.
In the three years since, the family has tried to make sense of the loss.
One way they have grappled with Coltin’s untimely departure is by helping create and honor their son’s memory with a park behind his dad’s business, Dale’s Auto Service.
The park has taken shape slowly but surely, and Coltin’s childhood friend, Devon DeBuhr, spearheading it on as a service project.
So far, a memorial rock, originally found on the corner of the property where Coltin grew up, was placed in the park two years ago by his dad, Troy.
A plaque with the inscription Coltin Carolus Memorial Park, will soon be affixed over the rock.
“With Love We Remember a Son, Brother and Friend,” it further reads.
This spring, at Troy’s request, the middle schoolers planted a maple tree there as well, which was part of the Fourth Street Southwest reconstruction project.
A bench, custom made by Jeff Kramer, of Waverly’s Kramer Welding, is soon to be installed.
On Wednesday, it was delivered to the park by Devon, who had just obtained permission from the city to place it there. The inscription on the back reads, “In loving memory of Coltin James Carolus.”
Just as Troy and Devon were positioning the bench, Travis Streif, the man who restored the 2005 Chevy Coltin owned, showed up at the park with his kid, Grayson Benda.
They contemplated the bench for a while, but did not sit on it for fear of scratching it. In short order, it will be fastened to the cement base permanently.
Coltin’s mom, Stacy, said her son will be remembered for his good heart.
After the accident, the family found out that Coltin had signed up to become an organ donor. His wishes were honored and a lot of people were helped, his mother said.
On July 10, at 10 a.m., the annual Coltin Carolus Memorial Convoy will take place. It is a five-hour ride through northeast Iowa, with a different route each year.
This year, motorcycles, cars, trucks and semis will start in Horton, then go to Ionia, Hawkeye, Wadena, Festina and end in Little Turkey.
COVID restrictions did not impact last year’s convoy, and in the prior year, the family collected donations for the Organ Donor Network.
In the meantime, both parents have had tattoos in their son’s memory.
For Troy, who is not a fan of body art, it is an image taken from a picture of Colin riding on his motorcycle, which father and son rebuilt. It now adorns Troy’s left upper arm.
For Stacy, it is four tattoos. One on the lower left arm shows a clock with the hands stopped at 5:38 p.m., the time Coltin’s heart stopped beating. Coltin’s sister, Courtney, has the same tattoo.
Stacy’s also has an elaborate tattoo, designed by Mitch Hall, of Waverly. It is of wings, with the cross in the middle, and Coltin’s dates on top. It is displayed on her chest.
Her third one — on her right arm — is in the form of a heart with the heartbeat projected on it. And the last one, on her left arm, has this message, “Ride High Forever, Son.”
Once all the installations are complete at the Coltin Carolus Memorial Park next Thursday, friend Devon plans a modest celebration in the late afternoon.
“Some friends of Coltin would come,” he said. “I am sure he would appreciate it.”