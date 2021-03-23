The Bremer County Farm Bureau is inviting the public to “Cram the Cab” from 8-10 a.m. April 10 in the Waverly Hy-Vee parking lot to help alleviate hunger.
Cram the Cab is a way to help neighbors in need by filling up the cab of a John Deere tractor with non-perishable food items. Donations will go to local food banks within Bremer County.
Donations will also be taken prior to the event at the Farm Bureau office at 2018 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly.
The Farm Bureau wants to thank Hy-Vee and P&K Midwest, the local John Deere implement in Waverly, for their assistance in this campaign.